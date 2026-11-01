‘I Survived 30 Years in Hell’ – Former Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard BREAKS SILENCE

Jonathan Pollard spent 30 years in an American prison, 7 of them deep underground in solitary, for passing secrets to Israel.

In this rare, raw conversation with Michael Gerbitz, he tells the whole story: the call that said there was no escape plan, hundreds of agents waiting outside the embassy, the day he was offered freedom but refused, getting married in prison, and much, much more.

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Moral Edge explores Israel, faith, and a world on edge through a Torah and biblical lens, examining Jewish destiny, biblical prophecy, and humanity’s journey toward the Messianic era and Final Redemption.